Ison Jr., George Wesley

George Wesley Ison Jr., age 69, of Johnson City, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 21, 2020, at his residence. George was born in Bristol, Virginia, to the late George Ison Sr. and Katherine Hickman Ison. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Ison. George retired as an accountant for the Johnson City School System after 27 years and was of the Baptist faith. He loved the outdoors, farming, fishing, woodworking, playing with his grandchildren, being in the mountains, his dogs and his neighbors. Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Martha Miller (Jesse), Matthew Ison (Kathleen) and Rebekah Clifton; his grandchildren, Heather Howard (Billy), Matthew Hubble (Brandy), Joshua Miller, Katherine Clifton, Gabriel Clifton and Tommy Grindstaff; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Brenda Walden (Glenn) and Kathy Ison; one brother, Frank Ison (Mel); a special nephew, Glenn Walden Jr.; a special friend, Beth Hodges, and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service to honor George's life will be conducted at 4 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Tetrick Funeral Home of Bluff City with Pastor Scott Price and close friend, the Reverend Joe Hollifield, officiating. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Pat and Don Hughes for everything they have done for George and the family. Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to WHCB Radio (whcbradio.com/support) or to the Washington County Animal Shelter, 3411 North Roan Street, Johnson City, TN 37601. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sullivan County is mandating that all citizens who live in or visit Sullivan County wear masks in public. In keeping in accordance with this mandate, all visitors to the visitation / funeral service are required to wear a mask/ and or facial covering. Also, social distancing recommendations will be observed. Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. George and his family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City. Office 423-538-7131, service information line, 423-543-4917.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.