Ilowiecki, Thomas

May 28, 1940 - August 7, 2020 Thomas Ilowiecki, age 80, of Mendota, Va., passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020, at his residence. He was born on May 28, 1940, in Carlisle, N.Y., a son of the late John and Anna Usyk Ilowiecki. Tom had resided in the Bristol area for the past 36 years, He was a U.S. Army Veteran where he served as a Warrant Officer and pilot. He was awarded the Air Medal, Distinguished Flying Cross and Army Aviator Badge. Tom was a retired airline pilot for Eastern Air Lines with over 25 years of service. He was of the Christian faith. Tom was a skilled artisan and craftsman. He enjoyed farming and gardening and could fix anything. He loved sharing his talents with others and helping his neighbors, family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Henry Ilowiecki. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Jennifer O'Clery Ilowiecki; children, John Ilowiecki and wife, Roxanne, Jennifer Lutz, and Susan Shaffer and husband, Eric; grandchildren, Julie Zubernis and husband, Jeff, Thomas Marvin, Liam Shaffer, and Elena Shaffer; siblings, Jean Contois, Jack Ilowiecki, Carl Ilowiecki, Wanda Ilowiecki, Maryann Ilowiecki, Susie Barlow, Kathy Ilowiecki and Anne Collins; and several nieces and nephews. Tom was a devoted father, grandfather and uncle who enjoyed spending time with his family. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Mountain Home National Cemetery with Pastor Matthew Steward officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Virginia National Guard. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be friends and neighbors. A private viewing will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Richard C. Gardner Scholarship Fund, c/o, Mendota Community Association, P.O. Box 67, Mendota, VA 24270. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Weaver Funeral Home 630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
