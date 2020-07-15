ABINGDON, Va. Jamie Heath Hurd, age 42, passed on Monday, July 13, 2020, at his home. Jamie was a 1995 graduate of Abingdon High School. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Mack Hurd Sr. and Shirley Price Hurd; maternal grandfather, Berlin Stowers; and uncle, Berlin Stowers, Jr.. He is survived by three children, Anthony Hurd of Abingdon, Va., Alyssa Hurd of Abingdon, Va., and Joshua Hurd of Bristol, Tenn.; parents, Sandra (Robert) Byars of Abingdon, Va., and Raymond (Ellen) Hurd of Abingdon, Va.; brother, Evan (Jessica) Hurd of Abingdon, Va.; grandmother, Emma Wimmer of Fall Branch, Tenn.; two nieces, Elizabeth and Maddie Hurd; and one nephew, Jonny Hurd. A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Highlands Chapel, Spoon Gap Road, Abingdon, Va., with Steve McCoy officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Those wishing to express sympathy or send "Hugs from Home" online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. The family of Jamie Heath Hurd is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.

