Hunt, Angela Renee Gurley

September 10, 1960 - September 1, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Angela Renee Gurley Hunt announce her passing on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, following an extended illness. Angela was born on September 10, 1960, in Bristol, Tennessee. She is survived by her husband, William Danny Hunt and her devoted and loving parents, Robert and Joyce Darlene Gurley. Out of her deep love for children, she created Noah's Ark Creative Learning Center, touching the lives of many young people. The funeral service will be held 8 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Rick Light officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:45 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Marvin Gurley, Curt Carrier, Shannon Booher, Jonathan Booher, Jeff Gurley and Darin Booher. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Rutherford, Rick Carrier, Tannar Hunt, Mark Gentry and Travis Booher. The family has chosen to make the livestream of the service available to the public and may be viewed at www.oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH Password: BXBZTI In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eastern Heights Presbyterian Church, Avoca Christian Church and the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Weaver Funeral Home 630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620

