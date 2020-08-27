Hughes, Tony L.

August 26, 1941 - August 26, 2020 ABINGDON, Va. Tony L. Hughes, 79, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date by Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services. FROST FUNERAL HOME 250 East Main St., Abingdon, Va.
