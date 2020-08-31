Hughes, Tony L.

Tony L. Hughes August 26, 1941 - August 26, 2020 ABINGDON, Va. Tony L. Hughes, 79, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital. Mr. Hughes was born on August 26, 1941, to the late J.A. Dug and Myrtle Musick Hughes in Abingdon, Va. He taught for the Washington County Public School System for 28 years. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved spending time hunting. Including his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, James Douglas Hughes, Edwin Thomas Hughes and John Paul Hughes; and sisters, Alice Thompson and Jean Ruth Bain. Survivors include his loving wife, Janiece Hughes; daughter, Mary Lynne Lowe and husband, Steve; son, James Franklin "Jamey" Hughes; sisters-in-law, Evelyn Hughes and Phyllis Hughes; two grandchildren, Adam Harrison Lowe and Andrew Hughes Lowe and wife, Hannah; and two great-grandchildren, Waylynn Lowe and Lawson Lowe. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Knollkreg Memorial Park with Pastor Bill Bryan officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made in memory of Mr. Hughes to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Abingdon, Va. is honored to serve the family of Mr.Hughes. Frost Funeral Home 250 East Main Street
