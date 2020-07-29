May 19, 1923 - July 27, 2020 Glenna Hope Huffman, age 97, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, at NHC of Bristol. Hope was born in Woosley, W.Va., on May 19, 1923, a daughter of the late William Rath Morgan and Laura Elizabeth Smith Morgan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved son, Ronnie Ball; her husband, Theodore "Ted" Ball; her second husband, Fred Huffman; and siblings, Fawn Grey Morgan, Jean Stone, Margie Cochran, Ronald R. Morgan and Bill Morgan. She is survived by her granddaughter, Amanda Hope Ball and Amanda's son, Aidyn River McGrady, of Beckley, W.Va.; granddaughter, Heather (Ed) and Heather's children, Ebon� (Storme) and Chandler; sister-in-law, Anna Morgan; and former daughter-in-law, Nancy Almond. She is also survived by many loving family members, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors. Hope resided in Pineville, W.Va., for most of her adult life. For many years she cared for her amazing mother, Laura Morgan, who lived to be a remarkable 108 years old. Hope was active and energetic in her community. She was a member of The CEO's, The Pineville Woman's Club, The Lions Club, Princeton Eastern Star, and she was a longtime volunteer at Twin Falls Museum. She was of the Baptist faith. Hope's family would like to extend many thanks to Brookdale Senior Living of Bristol for providing a warm, sustaining and comfortable home for Hope during the past year. According to her wishes, Hope will be cremated. There will be no service. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Weaver Funeral Home 630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
Huffman, Glenna Hope Morgan Ball
To plant a tree in memory of Glenna Huffman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.