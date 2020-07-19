Courtney Hubbard, 26, was a free spirit whose singing, laughter and jokes brightened all who encountered her. She passed away on July, 17, 2020. Her kind and generous soul found joy in every aspect of life - but especially in nature, animals and crafting. She had an infinite amount of love that she had no hesitation in sharing. She is survived by her mother, Leslie Hubbard; father, Jeff Hubbard; sister, Kirsti Hubbard; fiance, the love of her life, Todd Norris; maternal grandparents, Larry and Gracie Hines; paternal grandmother, Ann Hubbard; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. A receiving of friends will be held at Weaver Funeral Home on Friday, July 24, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. Courtney's abundant presence will continue to live on through everyone she touched. Online condolences may be registered at ww.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Hubbard, Courtney
In memory
