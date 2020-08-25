Howser, Peggy Barr

July 20, 1947 - August 24, 2020 Peggy Barr Howser, age 73, of Bluff City, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 24, 2020, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Thursday, August 27, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Steve Page and the Rev. Buddy Chapman officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00 to 1:00 pm prior to the service. A private burial will be held at Shipley Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Weaver Funeral Home 630 Locust Street, Bristol, Tennessee
