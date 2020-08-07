Houser, Raymond Kyle "Ray"

March 22, 1979 - July 23, 2020 Raymond Kyle "Ray" Houser of Bristol, Tenn., passed away unexpectedly on July 23, 2020, at the age of 41. Ray was born on March 22, 1979, to James Tyler "Jim" Houser and Mary Victoria "Vicki" Morison Houser of Bristol, Tenn. He was preceded in death by his loving father, Jim and his grandparents. He is survived by his mother, Vicki Houser; his sister, Molly Houser; his wife, Heather Houser; and his adoring daughter, Holly Savannah Houser. Educated at East Tennessee State University and Flight Safety International, Ray had great ambitions, but his most prized time on this Earth was spent with his daughter. Holly was absolutely the light of his life, and he cherished every moment he spent with her. Ray was a loving and devoted father, husband, son, and brother, as well as a fiercely loyal friend. He was a gentle soul who treated the world with kindness, and he will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Salvation Army, where his father Jim volunteered. Expressions of sympathy and remembrance may be made to the family online at www.ForeverMissed.com/Raymond-Kyle-Houser.
