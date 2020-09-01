Holmes, Jason Campbell

September 26, 1978 - August 30, 2020 TANNERSVILLE, Va. Jason Campbell Holmes, age 41, passed away on August 30, 2020. He was a Master Electrician. Jason was a shoe lover who had a large collection. He also enjoyed spending time outdoors. Jason was preceded in death by his father, Paul Campbell Holmes, and brother-in-law, Levi Holmes. He is survived by his wife of 6 years, Brittnie Holmes; his son, Carter Campbell Holmes; mother, Patsy Chapman Holmes; sister, Kristyn Nicole Holmes; mother-in-law, Amy Frye and husband, Jimmy; special aunt, Diana Kelly; and many cousins and friends. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Mount Rose Cemetery with Pastor Mike Andrews and Pastor Donnie Bailey officiating. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tannersville Volunteer Rescue Squad, 1138 Freestone Valley Road, Tannersville, VA 24377, or Crabtree Chapel UMC, 1670 Freestone Valley Rd., Tannersville, VA 24377. Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Jason Campbell Holmes family. D.R. Henderson Funeral Home 148 East Main Street
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.