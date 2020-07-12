Holmes, Betty Jean Burress

Betty Jean Burress Holmes changed her residence from here to her Heavenly Home on July 11, 2020. She was born on October 24, 1933, at Berwind, West Virginia, to the late Byrd Patton Burress and Ella River Mitchell Burress. She was the granddaughter of Zachariah Taylor Mitchen and Hanna Jane Sparks, and Raleigh Hamilton Burress and Cannie Combs Burress, all early Tazewell County natives. The family moved back to Virginia when Betty was 6 years old, where she attended Tazewell County schools, graduating from Richlands High School in 1950. Two weeks later, she married the love of her life, the late Alvin Lane Holmes. Her greatest desire in the years since his passing was to join him in worshipping her Savior. Betty and Alvin were part owners of V.H. Holmes Salvage. They founded Life Sanctuary (United Pentecostal Church) in 1966 along with First Apostolic Christian School in 1979. They pastored for 38 years. Betty taught many children to read during the years she volunteered as the school kindergarten teacher and elementary supervisor. Even more children learned about Jesus from the many years she taught Sunday School. In the years after her husband's passing, she filled her time as she waited to join him with church work, reading, and becoming a news junkie. Many hours were spent cleaning and maintaining the church basement areawhere she said she felt her late husband's presence the most. Besides her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by her sons, Tony Michael Holmes and Randolph Marshall Holmes, along with an infant child; her granddaughter, Shenendoah Holmes Walraven; her sister, Margaret Ella Burress Addison; and her brother, Raymond Burress. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family. Betty is survived by her daughter, Patricia Lane Holmes Christian and her favorite son-in-law, Farley Christian Jr., of Richlands, Virginia. The daughter of her heart, Robin Frank Christian and husband, Lonnie and their children, Angeline and Andrew and families of Cookville, Tennessee. Her sons, Jonathan Chris Holmes and wife, Melanie, of Richlands, Virginia, and Mark Anthony Holmes of Richlands, Virginia; granddaughters, Evangeline Holmes Barnhart, Tammy Jackson Bouton and husband, Mitchell, Micah Holmes Price and husband, Shawn, Hannah Christian Hensley and husband, Brandon, Ariana Holmes Duron and husband, Alex, Aleah Holmes; her only grandson, Jostin Holmes and wife, Laura; great-grandchildren, Heather, Meagan, Angel, Michael, Paul, Riley, Trinity, Abbie, Raegan, Adam, Abigail, Addison, Amara, and Cade; also survive along with great great-grandchildren, Aaliya, Ari, Chloe, Nayomia, and Lorenzo. She leaves behind two sisters-in-law, Pauline Buress and Rebecca Holmes, and numerous nieces and nephews. The Homegoing Celebration for Betty Jean Burress Holmes will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the Life Sanctuary Church in Richlands, Virginia, with the Reverend Farley Christian Jr. and the Reverend Brandon Hensley officiating. Interment will follow at Greenhills Memory Gardens in Claypool Hill, Virginia. Nephews and Men of the Church will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at the church from 6 until 9 p.m. on Monday evening, July 13, 2020. Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia, is in charge of arrangements and those wishing to express sympathy online may do so at www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com.
