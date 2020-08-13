Hinkle, Bobbie Jean Eldridge

October 26, 1933 - August 12, 2020 Bobbie Jean Eldridge Hinkle, age 86, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born October 26, 1933 in Harlan, KY, a daughter of the late John T. "Tip" and Grace Robbins Eldridge. Bobbie was a seamstress for L.C. King. She was a member of Steeles Creek Missionary Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Debbie Hinkle Powers; and brother, John T. Eldridge. Survivors include her loving husband of 65 years, Ed Hinkle; daughter, Carol Talbert and husband Jack; son, Michael Hinkle and wife Janice; grandchildren, Brandon Talbert and wife Susan, Wendy Estep, Jacklyn Barton and husband Kyle; great grandchildren, Katie Estep and Kaisley Barton; several nieces, nephews and cousins; fur babies, Smokey, Maggie and Priss. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery with Pastor Steve Lyons and Pastor Bobby Parks officiating. The family would like to extend a special thanks to NHC of Bristol for their care. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Weaver Funeral Home 630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
