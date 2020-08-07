HIll, Shirley Nowlin

January 17, 1936 - August 6, 2020 Shirley Nowlin Hill, age 84, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at her home. Shirley was born on January 17, 1936, in Bartlick, Va., the daughter of the late Bert and Rena Mullins Nowlin of Bartlick, Va. She was a retired restaurant owner and was a member of the Claypool Hill Church of Christ. Shirley was a former resident of Richlands, Va., from 1979-2011, and then lived in the Abingdon area from 2011 until she passed away. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles C. Hill; son, Bobby Kyle Hill; and brothers, James E. Nowlin and Jackie Nowlin. She is survived by her son, Donnie Charles Hill and wife, Mary Jane, of Concord, N.C.; daughters, Deona Hill Imsand and husband, Stan, of Covington, Ga., and Wendy Dye Horn and husband, Mark, of Abingdon, Va. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and a host of family and friends. Special thanks to the Cancer Center at Johnston Memorial Hospital, Amedysis Home Health; Dr. Jonkers; and Dr. Hammad. Funeral services for Shirley Nowlin Hill will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at the Hurst-Scott Funeral Chapel in Richlands, Virginia, with the Evangelist Bob Smith officiating. Interment will follow at the Hill Family Cemetery in Clintwood, Va., at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Pallbearers will be Mark Horn, Stan Imsand, Brian Cline, Chad Cline, Shawn Hill, Josh Hill, Scottie Dasher, Wayne Hill, Dallas Dye, Denver Dye, Matt Jones, Cory Cline, Cody Cline, and Tracy Hill. Honorary pallbearers will be R.A. Motos, M.D., Bob Mickelson, Foney Mullins. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6 p.m. on Saturday evening at the funeral home. Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia, is in charge of arrangements and those wishing to express sympathy online may do so at www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com. Hurst-Scott Funeral Home 1401 Second St; Richlands, VA 24641
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.