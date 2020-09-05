Hilbert, Leslie E.

August 31, 1928 - September 2, 2020 Leslie E. Hilbert, 92, of Bristol, formerly of Richmond, Indiana, died on September 2, 2020, at the Rehab Center of Bristol, of COVID19. He was born on August 31, 1928, to James M. and Estella R. Thompson Hilbert in Jennings County, Indiana. Les graduated from Hagerstown High School in 1945 and attended the University of Cincinnati. He served as scout master for The Crossroads of America council and was active in Richmond Civic Theatre, both working backstage to build sets as well as acting in several productions. He served two terms as president of the Bristol chapter of Kiwanis International and also served as a district Lieutenant Governor. He was a recipient of the George S. Hixon Fellow Award for Kiwanis International. Les was a charter member of the Celebrate Bristol Committee and was appointed an Honorary Colonel for his work as charter member of the Bristol Sesquicentennial Committee. He enjoyed woodworking and bluegrass music. Les was preceded in death by his parents; son, Tom Hilbert; brothers, Virgil Hilbert, Mark Hilbert, and Marvin Hilbert; and sisters-in-law, Connie Hilbert and Vida Hilbert. He is survived by children, Dan (Linda) Hilbert of Corbin, Kentucky, Nancy (Pete) Beaman of Richmond, Indiana, Emily Hilbert of Newburgh, Indiana, Joe (Stephanie) Hilbert of Richmond, Indiana; daughter-in-law, Susan McVicar of Henderson, Kentucky; brothers, Dean Hilbert of New Castle, Indiana, and Don Hilbert of Hagerstown, Indiana; sister, Judy Haisley (Joe) of Richmond, Indiana; 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and many cousins. There will be no public calling. Inurnment at Brick Church Cemetery in Hagerstown, Indiana, will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Kiwanis International. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been made by Akard Funeral Home of Bristol.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.