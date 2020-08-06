You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hicks, Linda Carolyn
0 entries

Hicks, Linda Carolyn

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Hicks, Linda Carolyn

August 14, 1942 - July 26, 2020 Linda Carolyn Hale Hicks, of Bristol, Virginia, passed away on Sunday morning, June 26, 2020. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, August 8, 2020, at East Tenn. Cemetery with the Rev. Gary Rowlette officiating. Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services 630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Hicks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News