Hicks, Linda Carolyn

August 14, 1942 - July 26, 2020 Linda Carolyn Hale Hicks, of Bristol, Virginia, passed away on Sunday morning, June 26, 2020. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, August 8, 2020, at East Tenn. Cemetery with the Rev. Gary Rowlette officiating. Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services 630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
