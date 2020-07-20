MARION, Va. Michael E. Hess, infant son of Angel Nicole Hess, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at the Wythe County Community Hospital. Michael is survived by his mother, Angel Nicole Hess; sister, Abigail Hess; brother, Zeek Hess; grandfather, Anthony Hess; great-grandfather, Harold Hess; uncles, Joshua Hess, Austin Copeland; great aunt, Tammy Mason. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Marion with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Hess family.

