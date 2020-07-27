December 26, 1932 - July 26, 2020 Mrs. Josephine Matney Hess, age 87, of the River Mountain Road section of Lebanon, Virginia passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Valley Healthcare in Chilhowie, Virginia. Born on December 26, 1932, in Buchanan County, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Henderson and Jenny Runyon Matney. A lifelong resident of the area, she was a member of Blackford United Methodist Church. She enjoyed embroidery, cooking, gardening and listening to gospel music. Her very favorite pastimes included going to yard sales and flea markets, and she didn't do anything or go anywhere without a Pepsi. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, the love of her life for over 63 years, Ralph Clifford Hess; stepgranddaughter, Melissa Ray; son-in-law, Wayne Herndon; infant brother, Ralph Matney and sisters, Ora Vance and Lena Looney. Survivors include two daughters, Wanda Reid and husband, Tom of Chilhowie, Virginia and Connie Hess of Abingdon, Virginia; one son, Clifford Lee Hess and wife, Cynthia of Honaker, Virginia; granddaughters, Jennifer Barnes and husband, Jason of Chilhowie, Virginia and Sarah Johnson and husband, Jeremiah of Nickelsville, Virginia; stepgranddaughter, Michelle Mullins and husband, Greg of Swords Creek, Virginia; great-grandchildren, Rachael, Will, Max, Colten and Gunner; stepgreat-grandchildren, Jada, Jayson and Alexia; sister, Garnie Stacy of Grundy, Virginia and several nieces and nephews also survive. The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the staff of Valley Health Care in Chilhowie for the wonderful care they provided for Josephine. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in the Honaker Funeral Home Chapel with Frank Branson officiating. Interment will follow in the Forest Hills Memory Gardens in Abingdon, Virginia. Relatives and friends will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at Honaker Funeral Home from 1 until 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Online condolences may be made at www.honakerfuneralhome.net.
