Herndon, H.D. Bud

CASTLEWOOD, Va. H. D. Bud Herndon, 79, died on Monday, July 27, 2020, at his home. He was born in Dante, Virginia, son of the late LeRoy and Estelle Phillips Herndon. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Herndon; one daughter, April Herndon of Winona, Minnesota; two stepsons, Lynn Domby of Yuma, Arizona, and Kevin Domby of Davis, California; one special sister, Vickie Morrissette and husband, David of Castlewood, Virginia; one sister, Betty Harding of Castlewood, Virginia; five grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Following the COVID-19 restrictions set forth by the Governor of Virginia on face-covering requirements and social distancing. Graveside services and entombment for H.D. Bud Herndon will be conducted at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in the Chapel of Love Mausoleum at Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Virginia, with the Rev. Shawn Dupuie officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Jim Gibson, Gose Dickenson, Wayne Chafin, Ben Harding, Dylan Harding, David Morrissette, and Ronnie McReynolds. The family will receive friends from 10:30 until 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in the Chapel of Love Mausoleum at Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Virginia, following the same restrictions. Online condolences may be sent to the Herndon family through our website and a video tribute may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
