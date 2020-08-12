Henry, Patricia "Patsy" Crigger

Patricia "Patsy" Crigger Henry October 11, 1943 - August 10, 2020 ABINGDON, Va. Patricia "Patsy" Crigger Henry, 76, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital. Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Frost Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Bill Bryan officiating. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Knollkreg Memorial Park. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 2:45 p.m. Current COVID-19 guidelines are required inside the funeral home, masks will not be provided. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210 is honored to serve the family of Patricia Henry. Frost Funeral Home 250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.