Henderson, Dr. Tabitha Anne "Tabby"

June 2, 1953 - July 31, 2020 Saltville, VA Dr. Tabitha Anne "Tabby" Henderson, age 67, went to be with her Lord, Friday, July 13, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph McKee Henderson and Lillian Goodman Henderson. After graduating from R.B. Worthy High School, Tabby enrolled in the inaugural nursing class at VHCC and was a member of the program's first graduating class in 1974. She began her career as a registered Nurse at the Medical College of Virginia, and later returned to school. She earned a bachelor's degree in Biology from the Virginia Commonwealth University in 1978 and a doctor of medicine degree from the Medical College of Virginia in 1982. Tabby completed an internship in pediatrics at The University of Kentucky, a residency in dermatology at The University of Pittsburgh, and served as a chief resident at The University of Pittsburgh for a year. She was board certified by the American Board of Dermatology in 1986, then spent two years as a faculty member for The University of Pittsburgh. Tabby also worked in the pharmaceutical industry for Johnson and Johnson several years before opening her own dermatology practice in Florida. She retired in 2014. In Florida, she volunteered for a church sponsored food bank, a clinic for the uninsured, and a thrift store to raise funds for a no-kill animal shelter. She returned to Saltville in 2015 and worked as a volunteer for the Museum of the Middle Appalachians in Saltville and the Town Square for the Arts in Glade Spring, where she was a resident artist of pottery and ceramics. Tabby is survived by her companion and true love, Larry Ratcliff and several aunts, as well as many cousins and friends. Because of her great concerns over the COVID19 there will be a private family service at the D.R. Henderson Funeral Home in Saltville, VA Memorial donations may be made to St. Judes, Shriners Hospitals or Margaret Mitchell's spade/neuter clinic. Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. D.R. Henderson Funeral Home 148 E. Main St. Saltville, VA
Henderson, Dr. Tabitha Anne "Tabby"
To plant a tree in memory of Dr. Tabitha Henderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.