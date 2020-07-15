Heath, Lorraine Call

Lorraine Call Heath, 87, of Bristol, Virginia, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2020. She leaves behind her husband, William Thomas Heath Sr.; son, William Thomas Heath Jr. and Julie Riffey; daughter, Cheri Ann Heath Fullen and husband, Brian; grandchildren, Tara Victoria Heath Smith and husband, Michael, William Thomas Heath III and wife, Ashley, and Alexandria "Lexie" Cheri Fullen; great-grandchildren, Jacob Michael Smith and Nathaniel Thomas Smith; brothers, Johnny Call, Raymond Call, Doug Call, and Mike Call; and sisters, Shirley Call Hayden, and Carol Call Cregger. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Newton "Bill" Call and Inez Virginia Harris Call; brothers, Bobby Call and Billy Call; and sister, Edith Call Cannon Bailey. Born in Saltville, Virginia, on March 1, 1933, she graduated from R.B. Worthy High School in 1950, received a B.A. in English and Speech in 1971 from Emory & Henry College, received an M.A. in Administration and Adult Education in 1975 from Appalachian State University, received endorsements in English, Speech, and Journalism from East Tennessee State University in 1985, and added to her education with courses in Curriculum Development and Reading from Virginia Tech and Virginia Commonwealth University. After graduating high school in 1950, she went to work for the Olin Corporation in Saltville. From 1950 to 1968, she worked in the Statistical Department and then as Secretary to Olins Medical Director. From 1971 to 1973, she was the Director of the Job Preparedness Center in Saltville. From 1973 to 1998, she was a teacher for the Smyth County Public Schools at both R.B. Worthy High School and Northwood High School. In 1998, she joined the adjunct faculty of Northeast State Community College for several years and most recently was the Lead Teacher for the Mount Rogers Regional Adult Education Program at Heath's GED Center in Bristol Virginia. The family wishes to thank the staff of Ballad Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association. In keeping with her wishes, her brain was donated for research in the hopes of finding a cure for Alzheimers. There will be no service, but a celebration of life will be planned in the future.
