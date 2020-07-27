Joe Hearl March 17, 1954 - July 26, 2020 ABINGDON, Va. Joe Cameron Hearl, 66, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital. He was born March 17, 1954, to the late Paul and Hazel Osborne Hearl in Gretna, Va. Mr. Hearl was a resident of the Greendale community most of his life. He loved being in the outdoors especially fishing. He was a long-haul truck driver who spent many hours on the road with his dog companion Taco. Survivors include his loving wife, Marie Hearl; two daughters, Lisa Williams (Tommy) and Michele Lilly (Thomas); two sisters, Sue Abel (Tommy) and Lori McManus (Dom); five brothers, Tommy "Doc" Hearl, Carroll "Danny" Hearl (Patti), Jeff Hearl (Alice), Mark Hearl (Kathy), Clifford "Andy" Hearl (Lisa); three grandchildren, Sarah Lilly, Hannah Lilly, and Michael Williams; also several nieces and nephews survive. Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Carvosso United Methodist Church, Abingdon, Va. A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. following visitation, Wednesday with the Rev. Leonard Smith. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the Hearl/Hagy Family Cemetery with the Rev. Bill Breeding officiating, those wishing to attend are asked to meet at Carvosso United Methodist Church by 10:30 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery. Current COVID-19 guidelines are required inside the church, masks will not be provided. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.frostfuneralhome.com Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA. 24210 is honored to serve the family of Mr. Hearl. Frost Funeral Home 250 E. Main Street Abingdon, VA 24210
