BUTLER, Pa. SFC Ronald Glenn Hash, U.S. Army Retired, age 66, of Butler, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, following an illness. Born on March 18, 1954, in Fort Bragg, N.C., he was a son of the late Ambrose Glenn and Jean Padget Hash. Ron served in the United States Army for more than 20 years, retiring in 2008 with the rank of Sergeant First Class. He was a member of American Legion Post 117, Butler. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Fletcher Hash; two stepchildren, Lydia Bowman and Robert Armstrong, both of Butler; three step grandchildren, Paulina Anderson and family of Brodnax, Va., Cody Armstrong of Rural Retreat, Va., and Robert "Robbie" Armstrong of Butler; one step great-grandson, Dante Anderson; one brother, Charles Hash of Wytheville, Va.; and one sister, Carol Brown of Annapolis, Md. The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 26, 2020, from 1 until 2 p.m. at the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion. A graveside service will follow at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Paul Shallenburg officiating. Full military honors will be rendered by the Francis Marion VFW Post 4667 and the United States Army National Guard. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Hash family.
