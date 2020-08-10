Hartsock, Iva Nell Cassell

May 13, 1931 - August 10 ,2020 Iva Nell Cassell Hartsock passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020, at The Memory Care of Bristol, Va. She was born on May 13, 1931, in Russell County, Va., to the late Clint and Mary Cassell. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Glen Hartsock. She was a graduate of the Lebanon, Va. High School, Class of 1949. Nell worked for McCroy's 5 & 10 Store, S.E. Massengill Co. and Morrison Molded as a shipping clerk. She was a member of Euclid Avenue Baptist Church and taught Sunday School in the children's Dept. for several years. She was a fabulous cook and enjoyed making fried apple pies, wonderful homemade cakes and working in her yard. She had a great sense of humor and she and her mother enjoyed laughing and playing pranks on each other. Survivors include four sisters, Thelma Cassell, Anna Cassell and Jean Cassell, all of Bristol, Va., and Betty Daughterty and husband, Eddie, of Kingsport, Tenn.; brother, Boyd Cassell of Mechanicsville, Va.; special nieces, Karen Hoard and husband, Larry, Anita Vickers and husband, Richard Jr., and Renee Sewell and husband, David; nephew, Donald Cassell; special cousin, Dana Johnson and special friends, Betty Stergios and Jim III and Katie Stergios; and several other nephews, great-nephews, cousins, sister-in-law, brother-in-law and many friends and neighbors. The family would like to give a special thank you to her friends and neighbors and Dr. Morgan and her staff for the excellent care Nell received during her illness. Also, thanks to the staff of The Memory Care of Bristol for their concern and care. The funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Wednesday, August 12, 2020, in Mountain View Mausoleum Chapel with Pastor Jack Stevens officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Eddie King, Alex Smith, Ben Sharrett, Richard Hartsock, David Sewell, Rickard Vickers, Jr., Jeff McAmis, Tommy Chapman, Eddie McConnell and Jeff Cox. The family will receive friends at 714 Park St., Bristol, Va. Condolences and memories maybe left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Hartsock family.
