Harrison, Lucy "Jean" Regina

BRISTOL, Va. Lucy "Jean" Regina Harrison, 82, died Friday, July 10, 2020, at her home. She was born in Dante, Virginia, daughter of the late Edward and Mattie Ellen Burnette Couch. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Lee Rose; second husband, Johnny Harrison; one daughter, Mitzi Rose; and several brothers and sisters. She is survived by one daughter, Deneene R. Leonard of Bristol, Virginia; one granddaughter, Danielle "Brandy" Leonard; one grandson, Ricky Leonard; three great-grandchildren, Helen Leonard, Cooper Leonard, and Brooklyn Hall-Leonard; two sisters, Delorise "Tuffy" Couch Coleman of Gray, Tennessee and Patricia Ketron of Kingsport, Tennessee; one sister-in-law, Joyce Fields and husband, Bill; and several nieces and nephews. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will plan for a Celebration of Life Service at a later date in the future when conditions make travel safer for family, friends, and loved ones. Online condolences may be sent to the Harrison family through our website at www.castlewoodfuneral home.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Lucy Harrison as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
As BMS prepares to welcome up to 30K fans, public health experts question risks
-
Cuddy, Amy Britton Pless
-
Ballad Health sounds alarm on virus as cases increase in region
-
Schools in Washington County, Virginia, to have hybrid schedule
-
School systems in Sullivan County release plans for 2020-2021 school year
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.