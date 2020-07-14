Sarah Epperson Treadwell Harris, age 98, closed her eyes today and stepped, or probably danced, her way into Heaven to be with her Lord and her beloved family who had preceded her. Sarah was born in Logan, W.Va. and moved with her parents and sister to Bristol, Tenn. in 1932. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Bristol, Va. She taught Sunday School to 16 year old girls and was an interpreter for the deaf, leading a deaf choir. She was actively involved in her community and social clubs in Bristol. Sarah was the mother of four children, two of whom have preceded her in death. After the passing of her husband, Bill Treadwell Jr., Sarah later remarried and moved to Morganton, N.C. She and her husband, Ted Harris, joined the First Presbyterian Church of Morganton, where Sarah was an Elder and Clerk of Sessions for many years. After living for 38 years in Morganton, she moved back to Bristol, Tenn. to be near her family until she moved into Brookdale Assisted Living in Bristol, Va. Sarah was voted Queen of Brookdale and was voted as President of the Brookdale Residents Association. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Shelby Hills Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn., with the Rev. Kris Aaron officiating. As per local mandate, face masks will be required. Her family wishes to express their utmost appreciation to Brookdale's Director and staff, and their thanks for the loving care of the kitchen staff and most importantly the ever present and devoted nurses and CNAs. Also their deep appreciation for the Caris Hospice Nurses, CNAs, Chaplain, Social Worker and office personnel who took great loving care of Sarah and her family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sarah's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at www.stjude.org by clicking "Donate Now". Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Sarah and her family were made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
As BMS prepares to welcome up to 30K fans, public health experts question risks
-
Cuddy, Amy Britton Pless
-
Schools in Washington County, Virginia, to have hybrid schedule
-
Ballad Health sounds alarm on virus as cases increase in region
-
School systems in Sullivan County release plans for 2020-2021 school year
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.