Harris, Johnny Douglas

February 28, 1952 - August 10, 2020 Johnny Douglas Harris, of Bristol, Va., departed this life on Monday, August 10, 2020, at the age of 68. He was born on February 28, 1952, to the late Marvin Harris and late Ella Jean Buck. He was a High School graduate and served in the United States Army for three years, SP4 with honorable discharge. Johnny worked at Reynolds Aluminum Company, later known as BALL, for 30 plus years. Johnny was very devoted to family and friends. He was a very outgoing person who loved and was loved by others. He had a love for antique cars and trucks. Going to car shows was a great hobbie of his. He loved music and doing karaoke. In addition to his parents, Johnny was preceded in death by wife, Freda Watson; wife, Judy Rock; and brother, David Harris. Johnny is survived by daughter, Tammy Wood and son, James Douglas Harris, both of Bristol, Va.; grandsons, Sean Davis, Joseph Davis, and Daniel Shaw Harris; granddaughter, Heather Inscore; several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He is also survived by his special neighbors; sister, Bonnie Gillie and husband, Brent; and sister-in-law, Buna Harris, all of Bristol, Va. A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020, at 7 p.m. at the Forest Hills Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 19415 Lee Highway, Abingdon, Va., with Justin Harris and Pastor Scott Price officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribututions may be made to Ballad Hospice House, 280 Steeles Rd. Bristol, TN 37620. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Pine Hill Cemetery. Those wishing to express sympathy online or send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. The family of Johnny Douglas Harris is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St. Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700) Farris Funeral Service
