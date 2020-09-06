 Skip to main content
Harper, Zona Belle
Harper, Zona Belle

July 22, 1940 - September 4, 2020 Zona Belle Harper, age 80, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Bristol Regional Medical Center. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Johnny Dillard officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at Shipley Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Weaver Funeral Home 630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620

