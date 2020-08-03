Harmon, Joshua James

October 7, 1986 - July 31, 2020 Joshua James Harmon, age 33, of Abingdon, Va., passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 31, 2020, at his home. He will be remembered as a kind loving soul who harbored an abounding love for animals. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, James Phillip Harmon and Lockie Mae Wise Harmon; maternal grandparents, Verna "Denny" Buck and Georgia Ann Messer Henley; aunt, Phyllis Helton; and uncle, James Howard Harmon. Joshua is survived by his parents, Wayne Phillip Harmon and Denise Buck Harmon; brother, Wayne Denton Harmon, all of the home; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. A funeral ceremony will be livestreamed on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. from the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service with the Rev. Roger Reynolds officiating. The services may be viewed by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com/services/live-stream. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Happy Tails Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 95, Abingdon, VA 24212. Those wishing to express sympathy online or send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. Farris Funeral Service 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210
