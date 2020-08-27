Hardin, The Rev. Roy E.

April 14, 1935 - August 25, 2020 The Rev. Roy E. Hardin went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 25, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Community Hospital Kingsport, Tenn. The Rev. Hardin was born in Monroe, Louisiana on April 14, 1935, to the late Mary Mackey and Luna (Looney) Hardin. He was preceded in death by his devoted wife, Shirley Hardin and son, Roy Devon Hardin and one brother, Jerry Kiser. The Rev. Hardin was a minister of the gospel for over 50 years, having ministered in five different states. The ministry was his life's passion having pastored in ten different churches as well as missions work in North and South Carolina and Maine. The Rev. Hardin was a veteran of the Korean War, where he served his country in the Army. He was a devoted husband of 62 years and adored and admired by his children and grandchildren. The Testimony of his life is the legacy he leaves. His compassion for people and his passion for ministry were evident in his everyday life. His witty sense of humor and zest for life endeared him to those he came in contact with. The Rev. Hardin never met a stranger. He is survived by two children, daughter, Deborah (Hardin) Marshall and her husband, Tony (Tiger) of Kingsport, Tenn. and a son, Donald Hardin of St. Louis, Missouri; ten grandchildren and five greatgrandchildren; sister, Patsy Delancy and husband, John of Brighton, Tennessee and brother, John Kiser and wife, Mary of Chicago, Illinois; and several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at East Tennessee Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. with the service and entombment to follow. The Rev. Gerald Bohler and the Rev. Tony Marshall will be officiating. Pallbearers will be Benjamin Marshall, Josiah Marshall, Seth Marshall, Isaac Marshall, Luke Hardin and Mike Rock. East Tennessee Funeral Home & Cemetery is honored to serve the family of the Rev. Roy E. Hardin.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.