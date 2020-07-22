Grubb, Thelma Della Bentley

Thelma Della Bentley Grubb, 92, of Strawberry Plains, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by parents, James Stacey and Virgie lee Bentley; husband, Elvin H. (Dude) Grubb; and sisters, Wava B. Crusenberry and Naomie Rutherford. She is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Steve R. and Bonnie S. Grubb; grandchildren, Jeffrey Scott Grubb and fiancee, Becca Basenfleder and Stephanie Nicole Grubb; four great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and other family. The family will have a graveside service on Saturday July 25, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery Chapel Mausoleum in Bristol, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be offered at www.mccartyevergreen.com.

