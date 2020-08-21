 Skip to main content
Grover, Helen H.
October 7, 1938 - August 11, 2020 Helen H. Grover, age 80, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Heritage Hall in Tazewell, Va. Helen was the widow of the late Raymond Grover. Private services will be held at the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register. The family of Helen H. Grover is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service, 427 E. Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700. Farris Funeral Service 427 E. Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210

To plant a tree in memory of Helen Grover as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

