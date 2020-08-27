Griffith, Richard Allen

November 9, 1987 - August 25, 2020 ABINGDON, Va. Richard Allen Griffith, age 32, passed on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, in Bristol Regional Medical Center. Richard was an employee of General Engineering and loved to fish. He is survived by his wife, Brittany Alexander Griffith and their fur babies, Sophie, Finley, and Benley; parents, Boyd and Trish Griffith of Greeneville, Tenn.; brothers, Scotty (Emily) Griffith, and Timmy Griffith, both of Greeneville, Tenn.; sister, Laura Harbin of Rogersville, Tenn.; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Tommy and Libby Alexander of Abingdon, Va.; one niece; two nephews; and special "Grammy", Levonda Alexander. Visitation with the family will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020, in the Forest Hills Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 19415 Lee Highway, Abingdon, Va. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 30, 2020, in the chapel with Pastor Rick Cuddy officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memory Gardens with Tommy Alexander, Scotty Griffith, Mark Thomas, Lance Thomas, Eddie Thomas, and Jimmy McCray serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Ronnie Mink, Jason Wise, and employees of General Engineering. Face masks will be required, and social distancing is to be practiced. Those wishing to express sympathy online or send "Hugs From Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. The family of Richard Allen Griffith is being cared for by Farris Cremation & Funeral Center, 19415 Lee Highway, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
