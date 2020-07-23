Greene, Doris Juanita

Doris Juanita McKinney Greene, 86, was received by our Lord on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. She was a resident of Bristol, Virginia, but moved to Charlotte to live with her daughter once she became ill. Doris Juanita received her Bachelor of Education Degree at King College and was the first black to graduate from King College, now known as King University. She continued with her education and received a Master's Degree in Education at East Tennessee State University. She was an elementary school teacher for 30 years in the Bristol Virginia School system. She loved reading, cooking, gardening, and classical music and was a Meals on Wheels volunteer in Bristol. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry P. Greene, who was the first black police officer in Bristol, Virginia; father, Simon Taft McKinney; mother, Gracie Emma Livingston McKinney Farley; and sister, Helena Walsh a.k.a Beatrice Omega McKinney Brown. She is survived by her children, Anthony P. Greene (Debora) of Chesterfield, Va., Henry Greene (Marcella) of Lawrenceville, Ga., and Henrietta Greene of Charlotte, N.C. She is also survived by a sister, Gracie Stover of Marin City, Calif.; two granddaughters, Iena Greene of Johnson City, Tenn., and Danielle Greene Love of Charlotte, N.C.; one great-granddaughter, Jordyn Love; as well as a host of nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19, there will not be a funeral but a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date when possible. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Meals on Wheels in her memory. The family wishes to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers.
