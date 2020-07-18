Grant, Carolyn Jane

Carolyn Jane Grant ABINGDON, Va. Carolyn Jane Grant, 65, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, at her home. She was born on August 19, 1954, in Abingdon, Va., to the late J. Walter Grant and Lillian Estelle Hockett Grant. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by one sister, Karen Jean Radford; and one brother, Herbert Jackson Grant. Survivors include three children, Allen Bogue, Kelly Jones and Danielle Grant; and two brothers, Thomas W. Grant and James Glen Grant. Services will be held privately by the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 E. Main Street, Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Ms. Grant.
