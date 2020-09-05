Goodwin, Norman Wayne

December 15, 1940 - September 2, 2020 Norman Wayne Goodwin, age 79, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at the Ivy Hall Nursing Home in Elizabethton, Tenn. He was born on December 15, 1940, in Bristol, Tenn., a son of the late Charles and Mildred Thomas Goodwin, and was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area. He served our country in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Constellation. After graduating from ETSU, he served this community as a Juvenile Probation Officer for over 20 years. Surviving include his wife of 47 years, Debbie Roberts Goodwin; children, Matt Goodwin and wife, Melanie, and Grant Goodwin and wife, Heather; grandchildren, Carter, Gracyn, and Benjamin; brothers, Richard Goodwin and wife, Chris; and mother-in-law, Peggy Roberts. He is as preceded in death by his brother, Donald; and his three sisters, Patsy, Bobbie, and Shirley. An avid fisherman who loved South Holston Lake, he was one of several founding members of the South Holston Lake Clean-up. He enjoyed horse shoes, football, but most importantly he enjoyed the company of his friends. Outside of his wife of 47 years, the most important things in his life were his grandchildren and his two boys (Matt & Grant). They were his heart. Due to Covid concerns, the family would like to invite all to his graveside service which will be held 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Barker Cemetery with Pastors Larry Glover and Eddie Glover officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Bristol VFW Honor Guard. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Weaver Funeral Home 630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
