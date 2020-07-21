Joe Donald Goodpasture, 82, died on June 13, 2020, in Greensboro, N.C. Goodpasture was the son of Malcolm Repass Goodpasture and Myrtle Swiney Goodpasture of Bristol, Tenn. He grew up in Johnson City and Bristol, Tenn. and graduated from Bristol Tennessee High School and East Tennessee State University. Goodpasture enjoyed a long and distinguished career in broadcasting, beginning as a disc jockey before moving into journalism and becoming news director for stations in Roanoke, Va., and Raleigh, N.C., where he earned several major journalism awards. He later became a Public Information Officer for the North Carolina Department of Education and an executive with the Raleigh, N.C. Chamber of Commerce. In 1977, he started his own communications firm in Charlotte, N.C., specializing in the production of trade association and company publications. He and his wife, Ann, also published CITI magazine, a popular homes and gardens lifestyle publication in Charlotte for several years. He later formed a company that researched, wrote and published the histories of companies and other organizations. In semi-retirement, Goodpasture became a writer for a firm that publishes commemorative and historical books throughout the nation. He was involved in the publication of more than 40 of these books and was still writing daily at the time of his death as one of the original contributors to an online newspaper in North Carolina. Goodpasture was a member of the Lions Club for more than 30 years, serving as President of the Charlotte, N.C. and Abingdon, Va. clubs. He was also a member of the Abingdon, Va. Kiwanis Club. He was a member of the citizens committee responsible for returning vintage streetcars to the streets of Charlotte. In politics, Goodpasture considered himself one of the last of the radical moderates. In religion, he considered himself a seeker who found answers to thorny theological questions as a member of Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church in Asheville, where he lived for several years. Goodpasture was descended from several of the early pioneer families of Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee and was an expert on his family genealogy. He shared his research and vast family knowledge with cousins throughout the nation. He also enjoyed researching local history and for several years wrote a popular monthly column on Charlotte/Mecklenburg history for Charlotte Magazine and history vignettes for websites devoted to Bristol history. Goodpasture is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ann McIver Goodpasture of Greensboro, N.C.; a son, John Goodpasture of Greensboro, N.C. and his wife, Kate; three granddaughters, Hope Goodpasture of Greensboro, N.C., Zoe Goodpasture of Asheville, N.C., and Hannah Goodpasture of Asheville, N.C.; two great- grandchildren, Paislee and Kaden; a sister, Patsy Goodpasture Musick of Winchester, Va.; brother-in-law, Luther Bussey of Abingdon, Va., and a number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Janice Goodpasture Bussey of Abingdon, Va. A celebration of Goodpasture's life will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, from 2 until 3 p.m. at Frost Funeral Home located in Abingdon, Va. Online condolences may be expressed at frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 250 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, is honored to serve the Goodpasture family.
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Hometown Stories: Businessman buys old school with plans to help nonprofits
-
Mysterious 'Dirty Dancing' lake is filling up with water 12 years after it dried up
-
The latest ranking of Joe Biden's most likely vice presidential picks
-
Twenty questions from the VHSL’s decision on fall sports
-
Hubbard, Courtney
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.