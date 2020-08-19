Goodman, Shirley V.

Shirley V Goodman, age 95, of Bluff City, Tenn., went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, August 18, 2020. She was born in Piney Flats, Tenn. and was the daughter of the late Maynard and Rowie Day Curtis. Shirley was a Homemaker and a member of the Baptist faith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of seventy-one years, James Walter Goodman; son, Donald Goodman; and several sisters and brothers. Those left to cherish her memory include her son, David Goodman (Brenda) of Bluff City; daughter, Fran Guinn of Bluff City; four grandchildren, Mark Guinn (Rachel) of Bluff City, Kevin Guinn (Rhonda) of Bluff City, Daniel Guinn (Allison) of Kingsport, Jamie Watts of Bluff City; four great-grandchildren, Noah Watts of Bluff City, Kylee Watts of Bluff City, Cooper Guinn of Kingsport and Danni Guinn of Kingsport. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Graveside service and interment will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020, in Sunrise Cemetery, Bluff City, Tenn. Attendees are ask to meet at the cemetery at 1:50 p.m. Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Walnut Grove Baptist Church, 468 Walnut Grove Rd., Bluff City, TN 37618. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Shirley and her family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City. Office 423-538-7131, service information line, 423-543-4917.
