Goodman, Harold V.

March 9, 1936 - August 20, 2020 Harold V. Goodman, age 84, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020. He was born in Washington County, Va., on March 9, 1936, a son of the late Bynumn Fields and Gertie Leona Roe Goodman. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty L. Craig Goodman; brothers, Donald Goodman and James "Robert" Goodman; sisters-in-law, Sandra Goodman, Mary Goodman and Marie Goodman; and brother-in-law, Jimmy Hicks. Harold was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He worked at Kroger in the produce department for over 30 years. He attended Crossroads Baptist Church where he was very active. Harold enjoyed fishing and gardening. He is survived by his children, Harold "Craig" Goodman and wife, Lisa, Myra Goodman Smith, and Melinda K. Goodman-Horn and husband, Dennis; grandchildren, James Goodman and wife, Jennifer, Sabrina Goodman, Amanda Bendett and husband, Mike, Misha Smith, and Taylor Buck; brothers, Johnny Goodman and Carl Goodman; sister, Janet Hicks; several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and beloved dog, Pebbles. A committal service and entombment will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 23, 2020, in The Heritage Chapel of Memories at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn., with Pastor Donnie Shaffer officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. The family would like to extend special thanks to all the doctors, staff, neighbors and friends who helped care for Mr. Goodman over the years; Crossroads Baptist Church; and Pastor Donnie Shaffer. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mr. Goodman and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
