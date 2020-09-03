Glover, Susan

April 13, 1948 - September 1, 2020 Susan Glover passed away on September 1, 2020. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Bernice and Joe Scott; brother, Ron Carrier; her grandsons, Ben Carrier and Nick Dockery, their partners, Jared and Lisa; her great-granddaughter, Lydia, and many very dear nieces and nephews. Susan enjoyed life and was cherished by her family. She took pride in doing her best with remarkable courage. When faced with challenges that affected her health, she always found a way to make things work and demonstrated to all that one must never give up. She was a gentle caregiver to several generations and a special confidant to many. Susan was truly an inspiration and will be so missed. Her faith was that God will have all she needs when her life here on earth was completed. She is joining in eternal life those who predeceased her, her parents, Carolene and Dallas Carrier, and her beloved son, Mickey Carrier. There will be no services at this time. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Weaver Funeral Home 630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
