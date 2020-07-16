Gillespie, Stephen "Steve" Mark

SALTVILLE, Va. Stephen "Steve" Mark Gillespie, 62, went home to his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, July 15, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital. Steve spent his last minutes listening to his favorite song, Spirit in the Sky, while the nurses and hospital staff danced and his beloved children swayed to the music while holding his hands to celebrate a life well lived, and his final journey Home. Steve was born in Saltville, Va., on December 14, 1957. He spent most of his life in Rich Valley, but had many adventures all throughout the country. Steve was known as a rough and tough mountain man, and if you knew him or take a look at his photograph you would certainly agree. Steve was never known to be afraid of a fight, or anything for that matter. He even fought a bear with his bare hands (no pun intended) while on a hunting escapade and came out the unexpected victor. While this is all true, there was a side to Steve that not many people got to experience. He spent hours letting his daughter practice doing hair and makeup on him when she was a little girl, and later helped her with her hair and makeup when she was older. He also took the time to carve magnificent race cars out of blocks of wood each year to ensure his son would be the envy of all the other cub scouts in attendance at the annual Pinewood Derby. When looking at Steve, he might not have seemed like the most approachable man. But he was the type of man who would pull over on the side of the road if he saw an elderly person doing yard work and finish it for them. He was the type of man who purchased a family's groceries and put his back when he saw the mother struggling over whether to purchase diapers or formula. Steve was the type of man who always put others first and this world is a much better place for having had him in it. Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Earnest "Hoot" and India "Pat" Gillespie; his two big brothers, Earnest "Rocky" Gillespie and Sidney "Hoot" Michael Gillespie; and his childhood best friend, Tommy Bise. Steve is survived by his son, Dalton Gillespie; his daughter, Shauna Tilson and her husband, Dustin Tilson; his granddaughter, Tilly Wren Tilson; and his best friend, Keith Crabtree. He also leaves behind two nephews and one niece and their spouses and children. Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the D.R. Henderson Funeral Home with Pastor Benny Frye and Pastor Mac Blevins officiating. The burial will be following at the Mount Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Steve's family requests charitable contributions be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital in his memory. Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Stephen "Steve" Mark Gillespie family.

