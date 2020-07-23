Daniel Gilbert, 24, of Asheville, N.C., passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, in Asheville, N.C. He was born in Bristol, Tenn., on September 10, 1995, a son of Kevin Lynn Gilbert and Amy Michelle Cantrell Gilbert of Bristol, Va. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Franklin Coleman Gilbert and Betty Lee Gilbert and Nancy Stepp. He had attended East High School and lived in Asheville, N.C., for the past three years. He had worked as a chef. Daniel loved being outdoors including hiking, camping, and swimming. He loved the renaissance and scottish customs and actually designed and made some of his own renaissance attire. He had a love for cats. In addition to his parents, Daniel is survived by a sister, Gwendolyn Fries and her husband, Jesse, of Bristol, Tenn.; paternal grandfather, Harry Morgan; a niece, Marnie Elaine Fries; his maternal grandparents, Pamela Sue Cantrell "Meme" and James E. Cantrell of Bristol, Tenn.; partner, Kyle Oyer and special friend, Christian Halla; and many other friends. The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Bristol Humane Society, 16222 Lee Hwy., Bristol, VA 24202. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Gilbert and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141.
