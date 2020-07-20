Vincent R. (Pepe) Gately Vincent R. (Pepe) Gately, 76, of Blountville, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 3, 2020, with his family by his side. Vincent was born in Newark, N.J. on October 5, 1943, to the late Thomas and Mary Gately and had lived in Blountville for the past 30 years. He was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church. Vincent worked at various jobs and had an enormous work ethic. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Tate Gately and eight siblings. Surviving are his daughter, Christine Byrne (Bill); sons, Michael S. Tate (Beth) and Vincent Robert Gately Jr.; grandsons, Michael S. Tate Jr., Christopher R. Tate and Charles F. Whiteaker III; two great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, American Diabetes Association, St. Jude's and St. Anne's Catholic Church, Bristol. A Committal Service for Mr. Gately will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Walnut Grove Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Bristol, Va. The care of Vincent R. Gately and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.
