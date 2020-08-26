Frye, Josephine Sheppard

July 19, 1944 - August 25, 2020 SALTVILLE, Va. Josephine Sheppard Frye, age 76, passed away at her home, on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. She was a member of Midway Memorial Chapel. Mrs. Frye was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Alice Sheppard; brother, Willie Sheppard; and sisters, Annie Williams and Mary Chapman. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Reynolds L. "Popeye" Frye; children, Jay Frye, Cindy (David) Cregger and Eddie (Missy) Frye; grandchildren, Cody Cregger, Jeffery Cregger, Jake Frye and Dalton (Abby) Frye; the loves of her life, great-grandchildren, Carson and Canaan Cregger, Dallas Cregger, Sophia Frye and Skyler Griffey; sisters, Elizabeth "Red" (Jr.) Reedy, Margaret (Eb) Puckett, and Gladys Becker; and several nieces and nephews. She was a loving "Nanoo" to many over the years. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Henderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Greg Carrico and the Rev. Barry Loupe officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday prior to the services. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Friday, 28, 2020, at Mount Rose Cemetery. Everyone is asked to please follow the COVID-19 guidelines. Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Josephine Frye family. D.R. Henderson Funeral Home 148 E. Main St., Saltville, Va.
Service information
7:00PM
148 East Main St
Saltville, VA 24370
5:00PM-7:00PM
148 East Main St
Saltville, VA 24370
11:00AM
10069 Crescent Rd.
Glade Spring, VA 24340
