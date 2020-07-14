Barbara Maupin Frye, of Blountville, reported for a new assignment in heaven on June 28, 2020, at the age of 88. She was born in Chuckey, Tennessee, a daughter of the late Paul K. Maupin and Ella M. Maupin. Barbara was a member of the Blountville United Methodist Church. She graduated from East Tennessee State University with a master's degree and was an educator and coach for 44 years. In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her brothers, Buddy Maupin and John Maupin; sister, Frances Maupin; and her husband, Edward C. Frye, who died in 2002. Barbara is survived by a son, J. Paul Frye (Gena); grandchildren, J. Preston Frye (Monica) and Jordan Frye Shields (George); and a special nephew, Jeff Frye. She is also survived by siblings, Eva Byrd (Robert) and Teedee Ray Maupin (Lynda); brothers-in-law, Bud Frye (Brenda) and Curtis Frye; and a sister-in-law, Mary Ricker Maupin. The family would like to thank the staff of NHC in Bristol, Virginia for their loving and compassionate care of Barbara. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in light of the corona virus. The family requests that memorial donations be made in Barbara's memory to Blountville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 686, Blountville, TN 37617 or Piney Flats United Methodist Church, 225 Methodist Church Street, Piney Flats, TN 37686. Memories and condolences may be shared with the Frye family via morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, is serving the Frye family. (423) 282-1521.
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
As BMS prepares to welcome up to 30K fans, public health experts question risks
-
Cuddy, Amy Britton Pless
-
Schools in Washington County, Virginia, to have hybrid schedule
-
Ballad Health sounds alarm on virus as cases increase in region
-
School systems in Sullivan County release plans for 2020-2021 school year
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.