Frazier, Wanda Lee Morton

November 1, 1925 - July 29, 2020 On Wednesday, July 29, 2020, Wanda Lee Morton Frazier, 94, passed away peacefully and went home to be with her Lord and family. She was born on November 1, 1925, and lived most of her life in the Bristol area, with a few years in Indiana, North Carolina and Florida. She was a graduate of Tennessee High School. She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel L Frazier, and son, David E Frazier. She leaves behind two sons, Robert L Frazier and wife, Rita, and Stephen L Frazier and wife, Kathy, all of Bristol. She had five grandchildren, Rob Frazier, Jessica Houser, Lauren Crain, Tyler Frazier and Katelin Frazier, and eight great-grandchildren. Wanda was a member of her childhood church, Central Holston Christian Church, but also during her lifetime, attended and served at Central Christian Church, Blountville Christian Church and was a charter member at Avoca Christian Church. She was a Sunday School teacher, Youth Leader and Choir member. Wanda was proud of her East Tennessee and Holston Valley heritage. She loved her church, her family, her friends, Florida beaches, antiques, and cats. The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Christian Care Center of Bristol, Oakmont at Gordon Park and Dominion Senior Living in Bristol for their kindness, compassion and caring support during Wanda's journey. Graveside services will be held at Weaver's Cemetery at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 1, 2020, with Dr. Steve Page officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family would request donations be made to Central Holston Christian Church, 261 Sand Bar Road, Bristol, TN 37620. Weaver Funeral Home 630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.