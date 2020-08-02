Frazier, Larry Rogers

September 8, 1946 - July 29, 2020 Larry Rogers Frazier, 73, of Blountville, Tenn., passed away at his residence on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. A graveside service will be conducted at 4 p.m. Monday, August 3, 2020, at Blountville Cemetery with Pastor Jerry Smith officiating. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at cemetery at 3:45 p.m. on Monday. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Frazier and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141. Blevins Funeral Home 417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201
