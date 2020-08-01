Frazier, Larry Rogers

September 8, 1946 - July 29, 2020 Larry Rogers Frazier, 73, of Blountville, Tenn., passed away at his residence on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. He was born in Blountville, Tenn., on September 8, 1946, a son of the late Lawrence Lee and Artie Bolling Frazier. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Emilee Sells; son, Larry "Rusty" Allen Frazier; and daughter, Christina Anne Frazier. Larry was a loving and a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a hard working family man. Larry enjoyed watching baseball and was an avid Atlanta Braves fan. He especially loved spending time with his grandkids and family. Larry is survived by his loving wife, Donna Frazier; son, Dustin Lee Frazier; daughter, Misty Mae Frazier; daughter-in-law, Tony Denise Frazier; two brothers, Sam Frazier and Joe Frazier and his wife, Pepper; five sisters, Betty Harr, Sandra Hawkins, Barbara Frazier and her husband, Allen, Kathy Cobb and her husband, Gary, and Jeanie Gammon and her husband, Sam; eight grandchildren, Russell, Mason, Michael, Logan, Javy, Daniel, Mandy and Sarah; two great-grandchildren, Jackson and Luke, and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to express a special thank you to Larry's family and friends for all the love, help and prayers shown for Larry and his family. A graveside service will be conducted at 4 p.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020, at Blountville Cemetery with Pastor Jerry Smith officiating. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at cemetery at 3:45 p.m. on Monday. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Frazier and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141. Blevins Funeral Home 417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201
