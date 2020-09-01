Francisco, Eula Musser

Eula Musser Francisco May 28, 1933 - August 31, 2020 GLADE SPRING, Va. Eula Musser Francisco, 87, of Glade Spring, Va., passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born on May 28, 1933. She lived all of her in life in Washington County. She was of the Baptist faith and attended Glade Spring Church of God of Prophecy. She enjoyed visits with her friends in person and by phone and she loved to garden and preserve vegetables. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie E. Musser and Pearl DeBusk Musser; her husband, Harmon Francisco; five brothers, and four sisters. She is survived by one daughter, Tonta "Tonya" Glascock and husband, Scott; two grandsons, Grayson Glascock and wife, Cassandra, and Adam Glascock and partner, Chance; one great-granddaughter, Novi Glascock, and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020, at Knollkreg Memorial Park with Pastor Danny Mefford officiating. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Ms. Francisco. Frost Funeral Home 250 East Main Street
